The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says the Force arrested a total of 21,296 criminal suspects involved in various violent crimes between January and December 2020.

During a review of the scorecard of police operations on Monday, January 11, 2021, the Police boss said 3,347 firearms, 133,496 ammunition, and 960 stolen vehicles were recovered from criminal suspects.

1,002 kidnap victims were also safely rescued from their abductors and reunited with their families, according to the IGP.

Adamu, whose tenure expires next month, assured Nigerians of improved security in 2021 during Monday's review at the Force CID and Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja.

He said the Force will be unrelenting in the fight against all forms of crimes especially kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, cultism, cybercrime, sexual/gender-based violence, amongst others in the country.

The operations of the Police Force came under intense scrutiny last year, leading to historic nationwide demonstrations against police brutality that led many to call for Adamu's removal or resignation.

Despite criticism of his officers' handling of the protests that ended in tragedy with fatalities of many civilians and security operatives, the IGP has insisted that the Force was blameless.

The outgoing Police boss said on Monday the Force will expand its collaboration with the citizens and other law enforcement agencies in its bid to flush out criminal elements.

The 59-year-old said the Force will continue to implement aggressive, proactive, intelligence-driven and community-based crime fighting strategies in its quests to make the country safer.