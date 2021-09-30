RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 2000 bandits' informants have reportedly been arrested since telecom shutdown in Zamfara

Authors:

bayo wahab

The arrested bandits are said to have also ‎mentioned the names of highly influential individuals as their collaborators.

Following the shutdown of telecommunication services in Zamfara state, over 2000 bandits informants are said to have been arrested in the state.

The Federal Government had earlier in September directed all telecom operators to shut down their communication sites as parts of efforts to address insecurity in the state.

Speaking in Kaduna on Thursday, Septemebr 30, 2021, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara said the shutdown has yielded a lot of successes in the last one month.

He said the arrested informants are currently undergoing serious interrogations, adding that some of them have ‎mentioned the names of highly influential individuals as their collaborators.

Accordinfg to the commissioner, security agencies are already working on the information given by the suspected informants to arrest those collaborators.

He said, “We have recorded a lot of successes in the last one month of the operation as many bandits have fled the state to Sokoto and Kastsina state. We succeeded in so many respect by making Many of them to flee the State.

“Just a day ago a Commissioner of Police in Sokoto said 80 percent of Zamfara bandits are now in Sokoto while only 20 percent are remaining in Katsina and Zamfara state. As it’s now security agencies have arrested over 2000 informants in the state and are undergoing interrogation and they mentioned names of their collaborators to include some highly personalities and the

security agencies are working on the information provided to get at their collaborators.”

Dosara said the state government is aware of the hardship the telecom shutdown has caused the residents of the state.

He added that the decision was made to free the state from bandits and not to cause the law abiding citizens hardship.

