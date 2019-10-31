Policy makers, school owners, Heads of Schools, teachers, parents, students and service providers gathered to deliberate on the theme, Education Beyond Walls with the goal of accelerating development and much needed investment in the sector.

Over 200 teachers, 70 exhibitors, 65 speakers and 5,000 participants attend the 2019 edition of Union Bank’s Edu360

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony to mark the kick-off the 3-day event, the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa reiterated the Bank’s focus on education as a key driver of national development. He said, “our goal over the next three days here at Edu360 is to drive conversations and collaboration that will catalyse action necessary to move our education sector forward. We understand that scaling up government spending on public education is imperative, but to actually move the needle and drive impact, we believe the key is creating scope for private investments in the sector.”

Special guests at the events included the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, and the Bank’s directors.

Over 200 teachers from public and private schools benefited from the teacher training sessions organised as part of Union Bank’s drive to develop the workforce of this important sector. They all received free teaching aids and resources.

The event also featured seminars to address pertinent issues concerning raising well-adjusted children in today’s world. Partners including, The La Casera Company, Google, Nestle, Dufil Prima, Onward Paper Mill, iRead and Friesland, as well as leading schools in and around Lagos participated in the 3-day exhibition to showcase their goods and services.

Union Bank remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s growth by identifying and investing in sectors that are vital to shaping a better, more sustainable future for generations to come.

