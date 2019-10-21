Schneider Electric unveiled new integrated energy solutions for the next generation across multiple market segments at the Innovation Day Lagos 2019 event which held on October 10, 2019 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director, Schneider Electric, Mr. Christophe Begat, emphasized the company’s interest on innovations for the future.

Expert learning sessions around issues including cyber security, end-to-end traceability for consumer-packaged goods and even smart, self healing grids for electric utilities were held.

The “Wiser” Smart Home Innovation helps one regulate the room temperature and lighting. It also has a coffee maker that prepares one's coffee, dressing one's bed and securing one's house and lots more with just the use of “Alexa” app from the handy smart phone. The smart homes also provide useful information to avert possible dangers or hazards.

Demonstration on Operator Training Simulation using Virtual Reality Technology

Schneider Electric seeks to digitalize and power the economy to keep the world connected efficiently. This is coming at a time when smart devices have become more connected than at any time in human history with over 17 billion connected devices and 7 billion IOT devices.

“The transformation the world has seen in the last 20 years, is far more than what the world saw 200 years preceding the last 20 years all because of tech innovation,” said Temitope Fasoranti, executive director at Zenith Bank.

He also testified that using smarter energy systems innovated by Schneider Electric has helped the bank save 60% energy cost.

Schneider Electric Cluster President, Anglophone Africa Albert Fuchet in his keynote address, reinforced the company’s commitment to sustainability stating that over 60% of energy is lost in buildings and infrastructure due to inefficient use. Even though energy consumption is rising, over 2 billion people do not have access to energy, Fuchet said.

“Schneider as a global company is addressing this challenge with stakeholders working on climate challenge,” said Fuchet.

"The disruptive technologies of the digital economy challenge companies to think and act differently. We are helping business and individuals unlock opportunities and make the most of the digital revolution across all market spares,’’ Begat told journalists.