RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prof Abayomi noted that 3.04 per cent of the targeted population had received two doses of the vaccines.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos state. [Twitter/@ProfAkinAbayomi]
Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos state. [Twitter/@ProfAkinAbayomi]

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 1,912,394 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the state..

Recommended articles

Abayomi disclosed this on Sunday through its official Instagram account @profakinabayomi while giving the state’s Vaccination Update as at Dec. 10.

According to him, 864, 467 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were administered as first dose, while 494, 385 of the vaccine were administered as the second dose.

The commissioner noted that for the Moderna vaccine, 317, 784 were administered as the first dose, while 235, 758 were administered for the second dose.

Abayomi noted that 3.04 per cent of the targeted population had received two doses of the vaccines.

He said that 13, 905, 615 doses of vaccines need to be administered for the state to achieve its herd immunity target.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos on March 12 flagged off its COVID-19 vaccination; prioritising frontline health workers in the first phase of the exercise with 507,000 doses received from the Federal Government.

The state on Oct. 27 launched a mass vaccination campaign in collaboration with the private sector against COVID-19 to control the spread of the virus and achieve herd immunity.

The campaign targets four million residents of the state for full vaccination before the end of 2021.

This is expected to increase the percentage of vaccinated residents of Lagos to 30 per cent within one year.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges

Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges

Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lagos

Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lagos

President Buhari mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

President Buhari mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

Lagos records more than half of Saturday’s 612 COVID-19 infections

Lagos records more than half of Saturday’s 612 COVID-19 infections

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

Gov Uzodinma explains how Igbo's rightful place can be reclaimed in Nigeria

APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State promises issues-based campaign

APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti State promises issues-based campaign

Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner ahead of 60th ECOWAS Session

Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner ahead of 60th ECOWAS Session

Trending

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year