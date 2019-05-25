Addressing the police personnel after the monthly exercise, Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, tasked police personnel under his command on fitness and agility to be able to combat crimes.

Balarabe, represented by the command’s Sports Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, noted that it was necessary for people especially officers and men of the command to engage themselves in regular exercise to keep them fit for action.

“This keep fit exercise is also meant for mental wellbeing and alertness as well,’’ he said.

According to him, sports are veritable tool to unite all and sundry for a common goal, which also promote physical and mental wellbeing of individuals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of other security agencies and other relevant stakeholders also took part in the exercise.

The exercise, which lasted for two hours, took the participants from the state police headquarters passing through major streets and roads within Enugu metropolis.