Over 180 million Nigerians living on less that N2,035 a day - Report

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Over 180 million Nigerians living on less that N2, 035 a day play

Naira notes

(Punch)

The World Bank has announced that 92.1% of Nigerians are living below N2, 035 ($5.5) a day.

Doing the quick maths of 92.1% multiplied by 196,000,000 Nigerians, according to WorldOMeter, the population in this bracket comes to 180, 516, 000 (One Hundred and Eighty Million, Five Hundred and Sixteen Thousand).

A post on Instagram by Spectator Index also shows Nigeria topping the list of over 30 countries.

 

President Buhari, at a dinner organised in his honour on Monday, May 14, 2018, by the Jigawa State Government, said that the economy of Nigeria has improved.

Punch reports that the President also said that the future is bright for Nigeria, adding that the country’s foreign reserves have almost doubled.

Osinbajo says Buhari has been growing the economy

Also on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the rally held in Akwa-Ibom to welcome Senator Godswill Akpabio in Akwa-Ibom, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said that Buhari has been growing the Nigerian economy despite the many challenges the country is facing.

PDP disagrees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently issued a statement saying that the President has poor understanding of current global economic dynamics.

PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan told newsmen that the economy has worsened under Buhari.

In March 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also stated that Nigerians are getting poorer.

The international agency also called on the government to put in place more economic reforms adding that they are urgently needed in the country.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

