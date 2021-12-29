RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 15,000 Nigerian nurses move to UK since 2017

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Many trained professionals are fleeing abroad to escape Nigeria's dire health sector.

A picture showing a protest by Nigerian nurses (image used for illustration)
A picture showing a protest by Nigerian nurses (image used for illustration)

At least 15,049 nurses trained in Nigeria have obtained licenses to practice in the United Kingdom between March 2017 to March 2021.

Recommended articles

The country has the third highest number of foreign nurses in England, behind the Philippines and India, according to a report by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of the UK obtained by The Punch.

The report noted, "March 2019 saw a record of 2,771 while the number of nurses who registered between March 2019 and March 2020 increased to 3,205."

The Nigerian health sector is infamous for its general decline that has frustrated many trained professionals to seek greener pastures abroad.

The sector is already in dire need of more trained professionals, but that is not stopping many of the current ones from fleeing abroad, with the UK a hotspot.

4,528 medical doctors trained in the country have migrated to the UK to practice in the past six years, according to a report made public in August.

At peak flight, 1,347 doctors passed the tests to practice in 2019, a 478% hike compared to the 233 doctors that passed in 2015.

The government has made repeated commitments to make staying in the country attractive for professionals, but struggled to match with actions.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joint Investigation Findings say 3rd-party interference caused Nembe oil spill

Joint Investigation Findings say 3rd-party interference caused Nembe oil spill

Garba Shehu says he has beaten COVID-19

Garba Shehu says he has beaten COVID-19

Over 15,000 Nigerian nurses move to UK since 2017

Over 15,000 Nigerian nurses move to UK since 2017

Delta tops with 194 as Nigeria records 599 new COVID-19 cases

Delta tops with 194 as Nigeria records 599 new COVID-19 cases

Group urges South-East politicians to unite towards producing next President

Group urges South-East politicians to unite towards producing next President

Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers, NAFDAC warns

Stop patronising herbal concoctions from hawkers, NAFDAC warns

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

Governor Emmanuel charges elites on community development

Governor Emmanuel charges elites on community development

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken.