RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 125,000 PVCs collected in Edo ahead of Sept 21 governorship poll - INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PVC collection represents 68.% of the 184,438 new cards issued during the recent Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

Governorship election: 125,928 new PVCs were collected in Edo in 5 days – INEC [The Guardian Nigeria News]
Governorship election: 125,928 new PVCs were collected in Edo in 5 days – INEC [The Guardian Nigeria News]

Recommended articles

Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The PVC collection, he said, represents 68.% of the 184,438 new cards issued during the recent Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

"This marks the highest collection rate recorded by INEC since the introduction of CVR for off-cycle governorship elections in 2015.

"The collection, which took place across all 192 wards in Edo State between August 22 and August 26 was achieved through a carefully coordinated effort by INEC.

"The commission is pleased to announce the conclusion of the collection at Ward level. Learning from the lessons of the previous collection of PVCs, the commission has carefully packaged all the PVCs by Poling Units, Wards and LGAs.

“We also produced the collection register, providing details of the voters whose cards were ready for collection and uploaded same to our website,” he said.

Olumekun said that a detailed breakdown of the collection by LGAs had been uploaded to the INEC website and social media platforms for public information. He added that the collection would resume in all INEC offices in the 18 LGAs in Edo from Wednesday to September 8.

Olumekun appealed to the remaining voters to pick up their PVCs from INEC LGA offices.

"Let me reiterate INEC’s policy that no cards should be collected by proxy”, adding that detailed information on the locations of INEC LGAs offices was already available on the commission’s website.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former China Petroleum Chairman, Yilin arrested on bribery charges

Former China Petroleum Chairman, Yilin arrested on bribery charges

KwSUBEB to employ 1,611 teaching & non-teaching staff across Kwara’s 16 LGAs

KwSUBEB to employ 1,611 teaching & non-teaching staff across Kwara’s 16 LGAs

NYSC warns Katsina officials against extortion, socialising with corps members

NYSC warns Katsina officials against extortion, socialising with corps members

Over 125,000 PVCs collected in Edo ahead of Sept 21 governorship poll - INEC

Over 125,000 PVCs collected in Edo ahead of Sept 21 governorship poll - INEC

Ex-lawmaker repays ₦3.2m loan taken over 4 decades ago

Ex-lawmaker repays ₦3.2m loan taken over 4 decades ago

Viral documentary uncovers new MET Police case tied to Ekweremadu

Viral documentary uncovers new MET Police case tied to Ekweremadu

4 Nigerians jailed for forging over 2,000 marriage certificates in UK

4 Nigerians jailed for forging over 2,000 marriage certificates in UK

Presidency vows to remove Nigeria from FATF’s grey list

Presidency vows to remove Nigeria from FATF’s grey list

Nigeria to strengthen Mpox response with vaccine donation from US govt

Nigeria to strengthen Mpox response with vaccine donation from US govt

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu reappoints Prof Bara as ATBUTH Chief Medical Director

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu will prove doubters wrong – Media group

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities