Over 1.2 million children yet to be immunised in Nigeria - UNICEF

"The term vaccine refers to the material used for immunisation, while vaccination refers to the act of giving a vaccine to a person.”

Adebayo said that over 20 million children in the world are not immunised, adding that, about six per cent of them are in Nigeria are basically missing out on vital vaccines.

According to her, there is a need to report more stories on poor immunisation rates in Nigeria to wake parents up to do the right thing for their children.

Adebayo said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also disclosed that Nigeria is the country with the highest number of under five-deaths in the world.

She said that this position really called for serious attention on the part of the parents to take the issue of immunisation of their children serious at this point time.