Over 1,000 Ulamas offer special prayers for President Tinubu - Kwankwaso

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NNPP is opened to collaboration and merger with APC, PDP, LP, so long as it is for the good of Nigerians.

Kwankwaso and Tinubu [Channels Television]
Kwankwaso and Tinubu [Channels Television]

Rep Abdulmumin Kofa (NNPP-Kiru/Bebeji), who hosted the Ulamas at Kiru, for the success of Gov. Kabir Yusuf of Kano State at the Supreme Court. This is contained in a statement issued by the lawmaker’s Media Aide, Malam Sani Paki, on Monday in Kano.

During the prayer session, the clerics recited the holy Qur’an 1,101 times and prayed for peace, progress and political stability in the country, the statement said. In his brief remarks at the event, Kofa said his relationship with Tinubu is no secret, it stated.

He explained that Kwankwaso is his mentor and would continue to support and promote harmonious relationship between Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

Kofa said the NNPP is a very promising party and still opened to collaboration, alliance and merger with the APC and even with the PDP, LP or any other party that showed interest, so long as it is for the good of Nigerians.

He also promised to deploy his modest political network to reach out to gladiators in Kano politics towards resolving all resolvable issues and to de-escalate the current tension in the state as a result of the Kano governorship seat.

Also, after the prayer session, the legislator hosted 5,000 primary school kids across his constituency, as he often does, and provided them with school kits. Kofa assured the pupils of the good plans of the federal and state governments, especially on free education and school feeding programmes, according to the statement.

