Reaction erupts over corruption claims against Buhari's govt

The forum, led by Comrade Friday Maduka, described Obono-Obla's comments as an attempt to "misinform the Nigerian people" for personal gain.

At a press conference in Abuja, Maduka condemned Obono-Obla's statements as "a farrago of lies" aimed at discrediting officials from Buhari's tenure.

He accused Obono-Obla of launching a "calumny campaign" to remain relevant by aligning himself with the current administration. Maduka labelled these actions as "Machiavellian" and designed to distort the truth for selfish purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maduka recounted Obono-Obla's controversial role as Chairman of the Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Federal Government Property.

Initially appointed as a special adviser to the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, Obono-Obla allegedly transformed his position into a "personal fiefdom," fabricating protocols and undermining Nigeria's anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

"Obla's audacious attempt to cast himself as a grand anti-corruption ombudsman was a farce," Maduka declared.

He further criticised Obono-Obla for creating personal detention centres and failing to keep a proper inventory of recovered assets, which damaged the credibility of anti-corruption efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCSO leader reaffirmed the integrity of President Buhari and Malami, stating they had left behind "unimpeachable progressive legacies" in their fight against corruption.

Maduka urged Nigerians to dismiss Obono-Obla's claims, calling them a distraction from the crucial work of anti-corruption bodies.