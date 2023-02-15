Out-of-school: Sanwo-Olu seeks support for N500m Agege Education Endowment Fund

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had the theme: “Celebrating our Unity and Progress”.

It was organised by Agege Local Government.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that the fund was a laudable idea and showed clear understanding of education as an enabler and the most potent tool for youth empowerment.

“I, therefore, enjoin corporate organisations and well-meaning sons and daughters as well as friends of Agege to support and contribute generously to this fund.

“The support of the fund will go a long way for the upliftment of the education sector and greater development of this community,” he said.

The governor assured Agege residents that in line with his administration’s inclusive policy, Agege would continue to receive its fair share of dividends of democracy in infrastructural development.

He added that the residents would benefit from healthcare services, improved educational facilities and other interventions that would enhance living conditions.

Sanwo-Olu said that the event was an opportunity to celebrate the values of community development.

He said: "The celebration reflects on how the people can continue to co-habit peacefully with each other in the interest of growth, development and their collective and individual prosperity.”

He advised the residents to continue to sustain peaceful cohabitation among the various ethnic groups.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagos State residents to come out en masse and participate in the forthcoming general elections.

He praised the organisers of the event for the success.

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who represents Agege Constituency 1, said that the education endowment fund brought renewed hope to the less privileged in his community.

According to him, Agege Town has, over the years, grown from an ancestral settlement to a cosmopolitan township, attracting settlers from within and outside the country.