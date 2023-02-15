ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Out-of-school: Sanwo-Olu seeks support for N500m Agege Education Endowment Fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged the state residents to support the N500 million Agege Education Endowment Fund to tackle out-of-school syndrome.

L-R: Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe; Special Adviser to the governor on Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo; Deputy Gov. Obafemi Hamzat, Chairman of Agege Local Government, Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, at the grand finale of the Agege Day Celebration and launch of Agege Education Endowment Fund
L-R: Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe; Special Adviser to the governor on Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo; Deputy Gov. Obafemi Hamzat, Chairman of Agege Local Government, Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, at the grand finale of the Agege Day Celebration and launch of Agege Education Endowment Fund

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal at the grand finale of Agege Day Celebration and launch of N500 million Agege Education Endowment Fund, in Lagos on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had the theme: “Celebrating our Unity and Progress”.

It was organised by Agege Local Government.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that the fund was a laudable idea and showed clear understanding of education as an enabler and the most potent tool for youth empowerment.

“I, therefore, enjoin corporate organisations and well-meaning sons and daughters as well as friends of Agege to support and contribute generously to this fund.

“The support of the fund will go a long way for the upliftment of the education sector and greater development of this community,” he said.

The governor assured Agege residents that in line with his administration’s inclusive policy, Agege would continue to receive its fair share of dividends of democracy in infrastructural development.

He added that the residents would benefit from healthcare services, improved educational facilities and other interventions that would enhance living conditions.

Sanwo-Olu said that the event was an opportunity to celebrate the values of community development.

He said: "The celebration reflects on how the people can continue to co-habit peacefully with each other in the interest of growth, development and their collective and individual prosperity.”

He advised the residents to continue to sustain peaceful cohabitation among the various ethnic groups.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagos State residents to come out en masse and participate in the forthcoming general elections.

He praised the organisers of the event for the success.

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who represents Agege Constituency 1, said that the education endowment fund brought renewed hope to the less privileged in his community.

According to him, Agege Town has, over the years, grown from an ancestral settlement to a cosmopolitan township, attracting settlers from within and outside the country.

Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, Chairman of Agege Local Government, said that the celebration would help to foster unity and peace among the residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: Vote massively for Tinubu – Lagos Speaker

2023 Elections: Vote massively for Tinubu – Lagos Speaker

We will tackle erosion, infrastructure deficit in Yobe if elected - Shetima

We will tackle erosion, infrastructure deficit in Yobe if elected - Shetima

Chrisland: Lagos PDP Guber Candidate commiserates with parents over daughter’s death

Chrisland: Lagos PDP Guber Candidate commiserates with parents over daughter’s death

Gov. Adeleke reiterates commitment on workers’ welfare

Gov. Adeleke reiterates commitment on workers’ welfare

Out-of-school: Sanwo-Olu seeks support for N500m Agege Education Endowment Fund

Out-of-school: Sanwo-Olu seeks support for N500m Agege Education Endowment Fund

PDP vows to petition DSS over alleged attacks on Lagos Island’s supporters

PDP vows to petition DSS over alleged attacks on Lagos Island’s supporters

PDP suspends Rivers rally for supporters’ safety – Official

PDP suspends Rivers rally for supporters’ safety – Official

2023 Elections: Amotekun deploys patrol teams to support police in Osun

2023 Elections: Amotekun deploys patrol teams to support police in Osun

Vote PDP to connect mainstream, Atiku urges electorate

Vote PDP to connect mainstream, Atiku urges electorate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline