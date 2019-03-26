Mrs Folake Agunbiade, who is the Knowledge Management and Learning Manager of the group, stated at a press conference in Abuja.

Agunbiade described as baseless, trending reports in social media, that Charly Boy had been relieved of his position as the group’s leader because of an alleged financial misdeed.

“In this wise, the management of Ourmumudondo restates that there is no change in the corporate governance of the movement, and Mr Charles Oputa (aka Charly Boy) remains the chairman of the organisation.

“We acknowledge several social media reports on the alleged transaction between Charly Boy and Mr Festus Keyamo,Spokeperson of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation.”

“The organisation wishes to state clearly that the alleged transaction did not arise from or on behalf of its activities or projects, and therefore it has no implication for our credibility as a movement.

“We want all Nigerians of goodwill to know that the allegations and counter allegations have no bearing on the movement and its activities,” She said.

Agunbiade, however acknowledged that there were misunderstandings between some members of the group, but added that its leadership was working towards reconciling all aggrieved members.

“The movement is conducting an internal review and establishing protocols for public engagements that will forestall any likelihood of conflict arising from its operators.”

NAN recalls that Mr Deji Adeyanju, an activist and estranged member of Ourmumudondo, recently released an audio recording, alleging that Charly Boy agreed to receiving money from Mr Festus Keyamo, Spokeperson of President Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation.

According to Adeyanju, the said payment was a ‘settlement’ for a musical video produced by Charly Boy to smear the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Adeyanju and some members then called for the removal of Charly Boy as the group’leader,saying he compromised with the “enemy”.

However, Charly Boy, explained that he released such videos, one each against both the APC and PDP presidential candidates on the eve of the 2019 General Elections, but was not paid by anyone.

He added that he remained non-partisan,and was neither in support of any political party, as his yearnings was for the not-too-young-to–run mantra to strive.

“For someone to believe that I collected money in nine digits from a politician for a video clip is laughable, because even if I am Davido or Wizkid, who will pay me such amount.

“Some persons are bent on denting the brand that I have built over the years, but I am not deterred because the struggle for a better Nigeria must continue, and my mouth cannot be shut,” he said.