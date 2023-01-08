Our Vice Chancellor's social media accounts hacked - ATBU Management

According to the spokesperson, the Vice Chancellor’s Facebook account had been hacked for sometime now and warned that anybody who engaged in business transactions with the handler of the account was on his own.

“The attention of the University’s Management is once again drawn despite the earlier issued disclaimer notice that some people continued to fall into the trap of scammers in the name of transacting business with ATBU, through the hacked social media handles of the Vice-Chancellor.

“The General Public is hereby once again reminded that the Facebook account and other social media handles of the Vice-Chancellor have been hacked by some individuals for their selfish purposes.