The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yerima gave the names of the rescued students as Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

He said the rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

According to him, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) I Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Danjuma Alli-Keffi, has commended the troops for their effort.

“He charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families,” he said.