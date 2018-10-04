Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Our refineries will be fully functional before 2019 ending – Kachukwu

Kachukwu Our refineries will be fully functional before 2019 ending – Minister

According to him, the present administration is committed to ensuring that the importation of petroleum products is curtailed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu play Our refineries will be fully functional before 2019 ending – Kachukwu (Post Nigeria)

The Minster of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe kachukwu,  has said that it would be sad if the nation’s refineries are not functional by the end of 2019.

According to him, the present administration is committed to ensuring that the importation of petroleum products is curtailed.

Kachukwu stated this on Thursday in Ibigwe-Ohaji in Ohaji\Egbema council area of Imo during the ground-breaking for construction of the  5,000 BPD Modular  Refinery by Walter Smith petro-chemical limited.

The project is being partnered by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)

He said that the Buhari administration was committed to ensuring that the nation’s refineries became functional by the end of 2019.

It would be sad if by the end of 2019 we are still importing fuel from abroad.

“So, we are committed in repairing the refineries; by that we can at least process about 500,000 barrels of crude per day.

The policy of this administration is `go back to refining about 20 per cent of our crude which will move to 50 per cent in the next five years’.

The Minister who commended management of Walter Smith for partnering the NCDMB to realize the project said that he was hopeful that in 18 months the modular refinery would be inaugurated.

 Also, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Mr Kesiye  Wabote,  said the Board invested US $10 million to  catalyze the development of the Modular refinery and took 30 per cent equity in the project.

He added that the NCDMB would divest when the modular refinery was fully developed and operational.

Wabote pointed out that NCDMB  was promoting the Walter Smith Modular refinery as part of its capacity development mandate .

He said that the investment was also in line with the Nigeria Content 10- year strategic plan. 

The Chairman of Walter Smith , Mr Abdulrazaq Isa, said that the Walter Smith 5,000 BPD Modular refinery was conceptualized in 2011 to mitigate the frequent outage of the third-party export trans-Niger pipeline.

He added that it was to optimize the full value of the country’s produced crude through in-country products for the domestic market .

“When operational in 18 months time we will.produce per day: Naphtha – 24,643 liters, Kerosene – 54,691 liters, Diesel – 300,168 liters, HPFO – 409,710 liters.

“The refined products will be sold and evacuated from the refinery via dedicated trucks from bay five truck rack where products are loaded into the tankers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
2 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
3 Osinbajo Vice President says you can now register that business for...bullet

Related Articles

Hadin gwiwa Nijeriya da Nijar sun rattaba hannu kan yarjejeniyar gina matatan mai a jihar Katsina
In Zaria ABU refinery project suffers lack of funding (Re-issued)
Kachukwu Wadanda suka kashe dan uwan mahaifin ministan mai sun samu hukuncin kisa ta hanyar rataya
Falana Legal luminary says Baru, Kachikwu deceived and misled Nigerians over fuel scarcity
Shugaban ƙasa Buhari ya jagoranci taron majalisar sa (HOTUNA)
An daidaita Ibe kachukwu da shugaban NNPC Maikanti Baru sun daidaita (HOTUNA)
Men's Roundtable Ibe Kachikwu vs Maikanti Baru: Now the Chess game has begun
Ali Modu Sheriff Mabiyan tsohon shugaban jam’iyar PDP guda 14,00 sunyi balaguro zuwa jam’iyar APC
PDP Over 14,000 Ali Modu Sheriff's loyalists defect to APC

Local

How a policeman saved his partner from a thug who tried to steal his gun
Osinbajo NDA meeting Nigeria’s security needs, says Vice President
Nigerian Army troops have overpowered Boko Haram terrorists who attacked them in Bama, Borno state.
In Port Harcourt Army seizes 16 trucks laden with adulterated petroleum products
How to find and buy from legit auctions
Nigeria Customs Service Smugglers lose N2.24bn to agency - Aliyu Mohammed
Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election
Buhari "For us, fighting corruption is a must" President told Thabo Mbeki
X
Advertisement