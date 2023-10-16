ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Our pains will be temporary - Idris reassures Nigerians on subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that the subsidy removal will be painful at the beginning, but will be better for all Nigerians at the end.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. He explained that it was obvious that the ultimate benefits of the removal of the subsidy would be reaped by the common man.

Idris said it was regrettable that only few people were, hitherto, benefitting from subsidy regime adding that the few were enjoying the common wealth of the entire country at the expense of the majority.

“So, President Bola Tinubu said, he would not be part of that. He stands with the majority of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although, the removal will be painful at the beginning, but it will be better for all of us at the end,” he said.

The minister explained: “Fuel subsidy removal is like the pregnant woman due for delivery and in labour; when she is in labour pains, she will feel and prefer she never had the opportunity to bear a child.

“However, after the child is delivered, then the woman will hold her baby, smile and becomes the happiest woman in the world.

“I think, that analogy can be applied to this issue of fuel subsidy removal.

“So, the pains will be temporary, but at the end, we will be better for it; that is what President Bola Tinubu believes in, and that is what he is preaching”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister recalled that, within the first few months of Tinubu’s administration, he allocated funds to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory for palliatives to cushion the effect subsidy removal

“This is because Tinubu believes that the state governors are people who know their terrains very well.

“He also made available assorted grains and fertilizers to help cushion the immediate concerns of Nigerians about the removal of fuel subsidy.

“I can assure you that in the long run, Nigeria will be better for it,” Idris noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Timeline of Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with Atiku Abubakar

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Israel debunks report of planned ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

Nigerian Journalists deserve better living conditions - Federal Government

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

VP Shettima represents Tinubu at Belt and Road Initiative Forum in China

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Yakubu, honour your words to upload Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa results - PDP

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

President Tinubu to preside over 2nd Federal Executive Council meeting Monday

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

House of Reps confirms Prado jeeps distribution worth ₦130m to lawmakers

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

I’ll rescue Kogi from socio-economic 'dungeon' - Abejide, ADC Gov candidate

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa