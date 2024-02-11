Our leaders are trying but Nigeria needs urgent spiritual help - Adeboye

The revered clergy noted that though the nation's political leaders seemed to be doing their best to provide solutions, only divine intervention could take Nigeria out of the woods.

He disclosed this in Kaduna on Sunday, February 11, 2024, where he met the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, the state capital.

“I am delighted to be here again. I was here about two years ago with the former governor. At that time, I came to pray for some of my members who were kidnapped and were miraculously rescued. I came to encourage their families to let them know that all will be well.

“I have come again this time around because it has become more clearer to us that the problems our nation is facing is more than political. Our problems will require quite a bit of spiritual solution.

“We as a country are blessed. We are blessed with people with great intelligence. We are blessed with all manners of resources and yet we have so many problems.

“It is not as if people in authority are not trying their best. They are doing as much as humanly possible and then we found out that when you have problems that are beyond human ability to solve them, you call on the Almighty. The reason we call Him Almighty is because He has the power to solve all problems.