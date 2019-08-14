The president disclosed this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari was speaking at the commissioning of the reconstructed Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafiya—Abdallawa-Dankaba road in Katsina, as part of activities during his visit to the state.

According to the president, the special attention given to infrastructure by his administration will be intensified, since the investments had been justified with more people benefiting.

“Infrastructure is vital to economic development. As you are aware, this administration has given special attention to infrastructural transformation of our country.

“This is in consonance with the change philosophy of the administration. Such projects and programmes form part of our contribution to national development, which are tangible for all to see,” he said.

He commended the strategy by Gov. Aminu Masari’s administration to make roads motorable throughout the year for citizens, adding “we all know that the economy of Katsina State is agrarian.

”Our wealth is farming and livestock rearing. Hence the need to open it up through and across all communities so as to maximally tap the abundant agricultural and livestock resources the state is endowed with.”

In his remark, Masari said the government had all along been mindful of the need for infrastructure development across the state.

He said the decision had “efficiently and effectively facilitated smooth movement of people, goods and services of trade and commerce, not only within Katsina State but across other neighbouring states.’’

The governor noted that the economy of the state and wellbeing of the people had improved with the focus on infrastructure.

The President is expected to inaugurate more projects in the state on Thursday.