ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Our efforts on security in Anambra yielding positive outcomes - Soludo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra says the efforts of his administration in fighting insecurity have yielded positive results.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Recommended articles

The governor, who spoke through Mr Chris Aburime, his Press Secretary, on Wednesday said the security environment was responsible for the safe environment that prevailed during and after the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly in Anambra.

He said that the secure environment created by his government was what allowed Anambra residents to come out in their numbers and confidently participate in the presidential election in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Media Aide called on Anambra people to support the governor by voting candidates for House of Assembly running on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA).

According to him, the election of Feb. 25 was peaceful in Anambra, and you will agree with me that it was the peaceful environment that gave Obi the opportunity to garner all the votes he got in the state.

“Before now, not many people would have come out to vote, because of the security situation.

“Anambra people know that Governor Soludo is working very hard, and for them to sustain such work, they need to support the party of the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For those thinking that Soludo did not support Obi, they have to know that the governor did not interfere in the election, like some governors did, or even try to coerce anyone,” he said.

Aburime said Soludo predicted openly that Obi would win Anambra adding that the governor did not do anything to thwart the wishes of Anambra people during the election.

This is Obi won about 92 percent of the votes cast in Anambra, notwithstanding that APGA had presidential candidate who is from this state.

“So, this is the time the OBIdient Movement should to repay Soludo for such fairness, in the House of Assembly election, APGA targets 30 out of the 30 assembly seats and i believe Anambra will give it to the party that has served them well,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our efforts on security in Anambra yielding positive outcomes - Soludo

Our efforts on security in Anambra yielding positive outcomes - Soludo

Group mobilises for Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat re-election

Group mobilises for Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat re-election

Ikpeazu grants command promotion to Abia LG workers days before election

Ikpeazu grants command promotion to Abia LG workers days before election

DSS decries political tension in the country ahead of guber elections

DSS decries political tension in the country ahead of guber elections

BREAKING: INEC confirms postponement of governorship elections over BVAS

BREAKING: INEC confirms postponement of governorship elections over BVAS

INEC chairman locked in meeting with commissioners over gov election

INEC chairman locked in meeting with commissioners over gov election

Buhari returns from Qatar, arrives Daura for Saturday’s elections

Buhari returns from Qatar, arrives Daura for Saturday’s elections

Sokoto Concerned Citizens condemn Tambuwal’s incitement, seeks redress

Sokoto Concerned Citizens condemn Tambuwal’s incitement, seeks redress

Lai Mohammed leads Kwara people in Lagos to endorse Sanwo-Olu

Lai Mohammed leads Kwara people in Lagos to endorse Sanwo-Olu

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate projects in Ibadan

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS