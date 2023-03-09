Our efforts on security in Anambra yielding positive outcomes - Soludo

The governor, who spoke through Mr Chris Aburime, his Press Secretary, on Wednesday said the security environment was responsible for the safe environment that prevailed during and after the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly in Anambra.

He said that the secure environment created by his government was what allowed Anambra residents to come out in their numbers and confidently participate in the presidential election in the state.

The Media Aide called on Anambra people to support the governor by voting candidates for House of Assembly running on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA).

According to him, the election of Feb. 25 was peaceful in Anambra, and you will agree with me that it was the peaceful environment that gave Obi the opportunity to garner all the votes he got in the state.

“Before now, not many people would have come out to vote, because of the security situation.

“Anambra people know that Governor Soludo is working very hard, and for them to sustain such work, they need to support the party of the governor.

“For those thinking that Soludo did not support Obi, they have to know that the governor did not interfere in the election, like some governors did, or even try to coerce anyone,” he said.

Aburime said Soludo predicted openly that Obi would win Anambra adding that the governor did not do anything to thwart the wishes of Anambra people during the election.

“This is Obi won about 92 percent of the votes cast in Anambra, notwithstanding that APGA had presidential candidate who is from this state.