Nigerian Air Force, others combined efforts have decimated terrorist leaders - CAS

News Agency Of Nigeria

CAS urged the newly promoted officers to bring to bear their vast operational knowledge and skills in adding value to ongoing military operations.

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar [NAN]
Abubakar said this during the decoration of the 22 newly promoted Air Vice Marshals and 16 Air Commodores on Friday in Abuja. He said that the air operational efforts across various theatres had been decisive in curtailing the terrorists and cutting off their unfettered freedom of movement.

Abubakar however said the threats posed by non-state actors to national security require the emplacement of more robust security architecture for rapid employment of airpower in all spectrums of warfare.

The CAS urged the newly promoted officers to bring to bear their vast operational knowledge and skills in adding value to ongoing military operations. He thanked President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly for their support to NAF.

Abubakar saluted the families of officers and airmen and women for keeping the home front while their husbands where away for operations. Earlier, NAF’s Chief of Administration, AVM Idi Sani, said the officers being decorated were promoted after thorough and painstaking evaluation and assessment by the promotion board.

He said that the board found the senior officers worthy in character and professionalism and recommended them for promotion to next hierarchy. According to him, the promotion is a reward for hard work, dedication, discipline and sacrifice, and a challenge for them not to betray the system.

“You must therefore continue to be diligent, focused and professional in the discharge of your duties and ensure you continue to add value to NAF and indeed the nation for recognising you today,” Sani added.

