Our airports are safe - FG allays fears of security threat
Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has allayed fears of security threat at the nation’s airports as reported through an internal government correspondence.
It explained that in the period covered by the correspondence, threat analysis identified the need to advise airports’ managements nationwide to upgrade existing security measures around the nation’s airports.
“Regrettably, the unauthorised release of this advisory is likely to raise fear among airport users home and abroad.
“Accordingly, this statement is issued to reassure the public and all aviation stakeholders of the safety of our airports.
“The security and intelligence services will continue to monitor security threats and provide the assessment and timely advice required by airports’ managements to continuously upgrade security measures in the airports,” it said.
