Otti's govt begs Abia residents for support to reduce disability

The special assistant made the call during the two-day capacity-building workshop for CSOs and public institutions in Abia on Friday in Umuahia.

Anyaele said that the residents should render the support through reduction of poverty and the protection of social infrastructure.

He said that over 400,000 population in the state were estimated to be experiencing one form of disability or the other.

The governor’s aide urged the people not to loot or abuse social infrastructure but to ensure that they were protected.

According to him, the more the abuse of state resources by individuals who are responsible, the more they create opportunities for disability to occur.

He said: “The project is very important to me because part of our responsibilities as a state is to ensure that PWDs have access to economic benefits and participate in economic activities on an equal basis with others.

“Dr Alex Otti-led government is taking steps to promote equal opportunities, in particular, inclusion of PWDs in socio-economic activities.

“It starts from enhancing and building the capacities and capabilities of PWDs to respond to economic benefits of the state.”

Anyaele said he was at the event as a partner in the disability project entitled “Promoting Economic Opportunities and Community Resilience for PWDs.”

In a remark, the Chief Imam of Abia, Sheik Ali Ukaiwo said that religious leaders owed the PWDs an apology for failing to carry them along in their activities.

“We must make people understand the need to help these people, instead of stigmatising them,” he said.

A participant, Miss Chika Egbuna lauded CCD for organising the training, saying that she learnt a lot about the disability community.

“It’s a great initiative not just for CSOs but also for community leaders and I hope it will get to the grassroots,” she said.

Egbuna is the Programme Manager of the Initiative for Grassroots Intervention and Development Education, Aba.