Otti wants to partner PETAN to establish oil refinery in Abia State

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PETAN team visited Governor Otti to explore the possibility of setting up an oil refinery in Abia state.

The Governor made this known when he received a delegation of PETAN led by its Chairman, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, at his office on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The PETAN team visited to ascertain the possibility of setting up an oil refinery in the state.

Meanwhile, Otti assured that his administration will provide PETAN with all the necessary support for the proposed refinery project.

He also disclosed that the Abia government will engage with the petroleum company to see how they can partner as a joint venture to make the project a reality.

The Governor assured the delegation that Abia has lots of assets that are yet to be identified, stressing that beyond oil and gas resources, the South-East state boasts other resources in different areas.

“We have some assets that have been identified beyond Ukwa West. Oil activities today in Abia are centered around Ukwa West and I have it on good authority that other areas of the state have reserves that could be harnessed.

“And by the time we have serious players, you begin to explore some of these places around Umunneochi and other places

“I would like to inform you that we are willing to work with you. We will see how we can partner. We take our partnership very seriously and I want to thank you for identifying us as one of the first states.

“If there is any support you need, do not hesitate to reach out to us. I would like to give you a timeline , so that we won’t just be talking. I would like to be briefed every fortnight on how you are doing,” he said.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
ALSO READ: Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Also the state Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Professor Joel Ogbonna, said the proposed refinery will take the state to another level as there about 100 capped oil wells still untapped.

Ogbonna added that Abia will join the league of top oil players in the world if the project is realised.

For his part, Ogunsanya noted that the visit was to explore the best way to support the state and help it realise its full potential in the oil sector.

“We have engaged in discussions with the government on having a refinery in the state

which would serve the state and neighboring states. This is the first state where we would be executing this programme/project

“We have a programme that the association desires to use in supporting the state using the resources that the state has on ground.

“We own the equipment that would find the oil and bring it out of the ground this would make the work easy for us,” he said.

