Otti urges security agents to fish out killers of LP chieftain

Gov Otti said this in a statement signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and made available to newsmen on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maduka was killed on Tuesday night at Uturu, in Isuikwuato LGA of the state by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Otti described the beheading of Zakari as insane, barbaric and vicious. He, therefore, called on security agents to speed up action and ensure that those involved directly or indirectly were brought to justice.

The governor, who expressed sadness over the killing of Zakari, said he distinguished himself during the last general election as the Labour Party Campaign Manager in Uturu. He said Zakari also played active roles as a community leader in fighting kidnapping and other crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otti regretted that Zakari had his life cut short when he was supposed to reap the fruits of good governance served Abia residents by the Labour Party government. The governor promised that the government would stand by Zakari’s family and give them all the necessary support required.

Otti restated his commitment to ensure protection of lives and property in Abia state in particular and South East in general. He said it was such desire for security that necessitated the recent launch of a joint security Taskforce codenamed “Operation Crush” in the state.