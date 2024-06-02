Otti places ₦25m bounty on soldiers killers, offers deceased's kids scholarships

The Governor also promised to give ₦25m to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of the act.

The military officers - Sgt. Chalse Ugochkwu, Sgt Bala Abrabam, CPl Ugwu Gideon, LCPL Ikpeama Ikechukwu, and LCPL Augustine Emanuel - were murdered in an attack on a military checkpoint located at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill.

The killers, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were enforcing a sit-at-home order in commemoration of the Biafra Day anniversary.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the deceased's family members on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Otti assured their widows that the killers would be fished out to face the law.

He, alongside the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, and Senator Darlington Nwokocha, was received on arrival by the Commander of 14 Brigade Ohafia, Nigeria Army, Brigadier General O. O. Diya.

"As a government, we will continue to condemn this irresponsible and dastardly act committed by criminals who do not want any good for society.

"We sympathise with these families, the Nigerian Army high command, and the military leadership here in Abia. What happened is regrettable, and we cannot move on without identifying those who are responsible for this heinous crime and anyone remotely connected to it.

"We are going to work with the security agencies to ensure that we bring the assailants to justice.

"We have announced a ₦25m bounty on the heads of the criminals for anyone who can come up with any information that will lead to their apprehension. All our communication channels are open to anyone who can assist us with useful information." the Governor said in a statement posted on his X.