ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Otti places ₦25m bounty on soldiers killers, offers deceased's kids scholarships

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti visited the wives and children of the soldiers killed by suspected members of IPOB during the Biafra Day celebration last Thursday.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otii visited families of slain soldiers in Aba. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otii visited families of slain soldiers in Aba. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

The Governor also promised to give ₦25m to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of the act.

The military officers - Sgt. Chalse Ugochkwu, Sgt Bala Abrabam, CPl Ugwu Gideon, LCPL Ikpeama Ikechukwu, and LCPL Augustine Emanuel - were murdered in an attack on a military checkpoint located at Obikabia junction, Ogbor Hill.

The killers, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were enforcing a sit-at-home order in commemoration of the Biafra Day anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a condolence visit to the deceased's family members on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Otti assured their widows that the killers would be fished out to face the law.

He, alongside the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, and Senator Darlington Nwokocha, was received on arrival by the Commander of 14 Brigade Ohafia, Nigeria Army, Brigadier General O. O. Diya.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otii visited families of slain soldiers in Aba. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otii visited families of slain soldiers in Aba. [Twitter:@alexottiofr] Pulse Nigeria

"As a government, we will continue to condemn this irresponsible and dastardly act committed by criminals who do not want any good for society.

"We sympathise with these families, the Nigerian Army high command, and the military leadership here in Abia. What happened is regrettable, and we cannot move on without identifying those who are responsible for this heinous crime and anyone remotely connected to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are going to work with the security agencies to ensure that we bring the assailants to justice.

"We have announced a ₦25m bounty on the heads of the criminals for anyone who can come up with any information that will lead to their apprehension. All our communication channels are open to anyone who can assist us with useful information." the Governor said in a statement posted on his X.

Earlier, Diya said the military in collaboration with other security agencies will continue to work together to bring perpetrators to book.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meghan Markle pens letter to Osun monarch for hospitality during Nigeria visit

Meghan Markle pens letter to Osun monarch for hospitality during Nigeria visit

It's wrong to say the Yoruba tribe hates Igbo people - Peter Obi

It's wrong to say the Yoruba tribe hates Igbo people - Peter Obi

Otti places ₦25m bounty on soldiers killers, offers deceased's kids scholarships

Otti places ₦25m bounty on soldiers killers, offers deceased's kids scholarships

VIDEO: Abba Kyari's family throws party to welcome him home after 27 months

VIDEO: Abba Kyari's family throws party to welcome him home after 27 months

Go after those calling for sit-at-home in the South-East - Tinubu tells soldiers

Go after those calling for sit-at-home in the South-East - Tinubu tells soldiers

Mechanics, barbers, drivers now into cultism - Lagos CP expresses worry

Mechanics, barbers, drivers now into cultism - Lagos CP expresses worry

FG declares Labour's ₦494K minimum wage demand of ₦9.5trn/yr unsustainable

FG declares Labour's ₦494K minimum wage demand of ₦9.5trn/yr unsustainable

Thugs have taken over the streets since emirship tussle started, Kano residents

Thugs have taken over the streets since emirship tussle started, Kano residents

Bauchi Gov mourns as Commissioner dies in auto-crash

Bauchi Gov mourns as Commissioner dies in auto-crash

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office [NAN]

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha (middle) during an on-the-spot assessment of repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge/File photo. [NAN]

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

From left to right and top to bottom: Lanre, Rasheed, Jonah and Segun separately spent many years in prison awaiting trial in prison over flimsy cases that were eventually dismissed once they got competent legal representation

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Twitter:@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki begins payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Edo workers