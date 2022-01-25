RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Otaru of Auchi confers title on Budget Minister

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, would be conferred with the customary title of the Oduma (Lion) of Auchi Sacred Kingdom on Saturday.

The Chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee, for the event, Mr Victor Oshioke, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

Oshioke stated that the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, would confer the title on Prince Agba at a brief ceremony in his palace.

He said that Agba, who once served as Commissioner in Edo for seven and a half years, in the Environment and Public Utilities as well as Lands, Survey and Housing portfolios, with distinction and left landmark achievements.

As part of the rescue team led by Oshiomhole, Agba displayed strong leadership and brought in new energy and momentum to public governance.

“As a commissioner for environment and public utilities, Agba provided direction in the urban renewal and drainage infrastructure drive of the administration.

“These included beautification, greening the streets, planting trees and ensuring that the state capital had functional street lights.

“Agba also played a pivotal role in finding solutions to Edo flood and erosion challenge through the Benin City Stormwater project, among other achievements,” he said.

Oshioke said that the conferment of “The Oduma” title was in recognition of Agba’s contribution to the development of Edo and as a minister.

He said by virtue of which he had facilitated significant rural road projects in agro-corridors in Edo State to prevent post-harvest losses.

He stated that a reception programme would hold after the Auchi ceremony at the minister’s country home in Uneme-Uzanu, Etsako East Local Government.

