Otaru of Auchi confers title on Budget Minister

Oshioke stated that the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, would confer the title on Prince Agba at a brief ceremony in his palace.

He said that Agba, who once served as Commissioner in Edo for seven and a half years, in the Environment and Public Utilities as well as Lands, Survey and Housing portfolios, with distinction and left landmark achievements.

“As part of the rescue team led by Oshiomhole, Agba displayed strong leadership and brought in new energy and momentum to public governance.

“As a commissioner for environment and public utilities, Agba provided direction in the urban renewal and drainage infrastructure drive of the administration.

“These included beautification, greening the streets, planting trees and ensuring that the state capital had functional street lights.

“Agba also played a pivotal role in finding solutions to Edo flood and erosion challenge through the Benin City Stormwater project, among other achievements,” he said.

Oshioke said that the conferment of “The Oduma” title was in recognition of Agba’s contribution to the development of Edo and as a minister.

He said by virtue of which he had facilitated significant rural road projects in agro-corridors in Edo State to prevent post-harvest losses.