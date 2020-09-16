The Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, is shocked by the death of a young man who was killed in a road crash on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

A vehicle belonging to the state's Joint Task Force had chased a Toyota Corolla car with four occupants, suspected to be internet fraudsters, in Osogbo, resulting in an accident.

One of the occupants died while the other three reportedly sustained injuries that required medical attention.

The incident incited a group of youths who protested in front of the Osun Government House in the state capital.

The Osun Joint Task Force was inaugurated in April 2020 [Osun State Government]

Governor Oyetola said the incident was 'very unfortunate and devastating' and sympathised with the family of the deceased.

He, however, called on protesters to not take the laws into their own hands, appealing to them to allow due process take place.

"To the governor, all lives matter and nobody has a right under our laws to take a life summarily.

"While we appreciate the great job our law enforcement agencies are doing to keep Osun safe, the confusion and disruption to our peaceful state capital on Tuesday needs to be investigated.

"We hereby call on the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police to launch a comprehensive investigation into this tragedy," the state's Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, announced on Wednesday, September 16.

Governor Oyetola had in April inaugurated the Osun JTF as part of efforts to strengthen security and maintain law and order in the state.

The Joint Task Force is a collaboration of the Army, the Police, the Air Force, the Department of State Service, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Immigration Service, and was mandated by the governor to provide operational support for Amotekun to fight cultism, kidnapping, illegal mining and other related crimes.