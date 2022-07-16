RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

OsunDecides: I still have faith in Nigeria, 95-year-old voter declares

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 95-year-old man, Adekunle Benjamin and 90 year-old woman, Mrs Shabina Oladipo, were spotted voting at their polling units in Oogi Town, Ayedaade Local Government areas, as early as 7.00 a.m.

A Nonagenarian, Adekunle Benjamin, waiting for accreditation at Unit 7, Ward 8, Oogi Town, Ayedaade Local Government.
Benjamin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Unit 7, Ward 8 in Oogi, that he came out early to vote because of his faith in a better Nigeria.

According to him, I came out as early as 7.00 a.m to cast my vote for my preferred candidate.

Benjamin, who claimed to be voting since 1952, said that he also came out to vote for a better economy.

“I am 95 years of age and I had been voting since 1952. I still have faith in this country.

“I am here to exercise my civic responsibility and to vote for my candidate for better dividend of democracy,” he said.

Benjamin, however, appealed to candidates in the election not to see the election as a do-or-die affair.

“Politics is a game and not a fight. No matter what the outcome of the election might be, the winner and the looser should see themselves as one,” he said.

Benjamin commended INEC for the timely arrival of their officials at the polling unit.

Mrs Shabina Oladipo, 90, waiting for accreditation at Unit 7, Ward 8, Oogi Town, Ayedaade Local Government.
Mrs Shabina Oladipo, 90, waiting for accreditation at Unit 7, Ward 8, Oogi Town, Ayedaade Local Government. Pulse Nigeria

Also, Oladipo said she came out early to vote because of her desire for peace and development of the state.

She said she believed that her preferred candidate would fulfil his campaign promises.

Oladipo, who claimed to be 90 years of age, appealed to the electorate to come out and vote.

In her remarks, Miss Asogwa Ngozika, the Presiding Officer of the polling units, said they arrived at the polling unit at 6:30 a.m.

Ngozika said the electorate were also orderly.

NAN report that accreditation of voters and voting commenced smoothly at 8:35 a.m.

News Agency Of Nigeria

