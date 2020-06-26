The Osun state government is keen on setting up a database for young people.

The initiative will bring together youths from various segments of the state.

It is also geared towards ensuring planning and precise formulation of policies in the direction of engagement and empowerment, the state government says.

Osun's Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Yemi Lawal, announced the initiative in his office during a meeting with representatives of youth-based organizations.

Lawal explained that soon enough, government will roll out a registration portal for categories of youths in the state.

"Like Mr Governor approved, we are rolling out a registration portal for all youths in the state. After it is flagged off, our youth will be able to register and avail government of relevant information to plan for their welfare," Lawal said.

"This government is interested in ensuring that the rights of youths to empowerment and development are guaranteed. We will make sure that as soon as we get those information, they will be processed and kept in a database that will make government plan for the future.

"The genuineness of government to supporting the progress of our youthful population cannot be quantified. We are ready to work and share ideas with the youth based groups and organizations in a bid to further act on their yearnings and aspirations."