Oyetola made this known while playing host to wives of political office holders and government functionaries led by his wife, Kafayat, on a courtesy call.

The governor said the register would be used to blacklist sexual assault offenders in order to intensify the fight against rape and other gender-based violence in the state.

He described rape and other forms of sexual assault as crime against God and humanity.

The governor said his administration was committed to fight against rape and sexual assault in the state.

“Rape and sexual violence against women and children are assuming an unacceptable prevalence rate in the nation.

“As a responsible government, we roundly condemn this barbarous act in its entirety.

“Indeed, we have zero tolerance for them.

“Rape attracts life imprisonment, while an attempt to commit the offence will earn the offender, upon conviction, 14 years imprisonment.

“As part of our zero tolerance resolve, the state is compiling the maiden edition of Sex and Gender-Based Offender’s Register.

“This register will, among others, help to blacklist offenders and forestall recurrence,” Oyetola said.

Earlier, in her remarks, wife of the governor, commended the state government for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of women and children.

She acknowledged the support her office had received from the state government in the fight against rape, sexual offenses, open defecation, among other societal vices.

Oyetola said that herself and wives of other South-West governors had resolved to continuously wage war against rape.

According to her, this is by taking vigorous campaign to all concerned authorities, particularly the three arms of government across the region.

She, however, called for continued support of the state government and other relevant stakeholders in ensuring a safe and secure environment for women and children in the state.