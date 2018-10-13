news

Osun High School Students recorded a 70 percent success rate for Mathematics in the just concluded 2018 West African Examination Council (WAEC) test.

This was revealed in a detailed FACTSHEET on Osun WAEC results over the last 12 years based on WAEC data.

Essentially, 7 out of every 10 Osun students in the 2018 WAEC examination had A1 - C6 grades for Mathematics.

The data obtained from WAEC reveals that an increasing number of Osun students are obtaining credit passes in the core and admissible subjects in WASSCE over the years especially between 2016 and 2018.

Analysing the performance of Osun students in 2018 WASSCE on subject basis shows that 70.7%, 75.2%, 53.56% and 70% of the total number of candidates passed General Mathematics, Further Mathematics, English Language and Financial Accounting with at least credit passes respectively.

Analysis of the results

The analysis of the Osun 12-year WASSCE results obtained from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) reveals that the lowest performance recorded by the State of Osun during the 12-year period (2006-2017) in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was in 2007 when 6.86% of the Osun students corresponding to 2,483 out of 36,171 students that sat for WASSCE in Osun had at least 5 credit passes (including in Mathematics and English Language).

On the other hand, a superlative performance was recorded between 2016 and 2017 when 45.47% (corresponding to 16,983 out of 36,678 candidates) and 44.59% (14,487 out of 32,488 candidates) of the total candidates that sat for WASSCE passed with at least five credit passes including mathematics and English language.

With this feat, State of Osun can be said to have witnessed 284% increase in the number of students with at least 5 credit passes (including Mathematics and English Language) between 2010 and 2017.

Reform initiatives in education

Mr. Kola Omotunde-Young, Commissioner for Education in the State, revealed that the best performance of Osun students in WASSCE prior to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s administration was recorded in 2010 when 15.68% of the total number of candidates that sat for the exam came out with at least 5 credit passes including Mathematics and English Language.

In other words, 6,777 out of 43,216 candidates that sat for WASSCE in 2010 in Osun passed with the results that could guarantee them admission into higher institutions.

He stated further that contrary to the situation prior to the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s administration where the State recorded an annual average number of successful candidates with at least 5 credit passes in WASSCE of 11.6% during the four years’ period prior to the first term of Aregbesola, the state under Aregbesola’s first term (2011-2014) has demonstrated a sustained improvement with an annual average number of successful candidates with at least 5 credit passes (including Mathematics and English Language) in WASSCE of 21% indicating 81% improvement over a period of four years.

Why there was an improvement

This improvement, according to Mr. Omotunde- Young was the result of various reform and initiatives implemented by the Aregbesola administration at inception.

Some of these initiatives included training programmes for teachers, employment of more teachers, introduction of Opon Imo (Tablet of Knowledge) and distribution of instructional materials to the students among others.

Furthermore, Mr. Omotunde-Young pointed out that the second term of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s administration was also characterized by continuous improvement in student performance as evidenced by an annual average of the number of successful candidates with at least 5 credit passes (including Mathematics and English Language) in WASSCE of 37.62% for the year 2015 – 2017 indicating 224% improvement over what was obtainable in 2010.

The commissioner of Education remarked that these results as derived from WAEC data, empirically proves the impact of the almost 8-year focus of the current administration on basic education as the foundation for repositioning the state for a better and more productive future.

Enumerating the initiatives

The report was produced based on WAEC data and it incorporates raw data as supplied by WAEC for transparency. The Commissioner averred that the data used can be independently verified from WAEC.

Mr Omotunde-Young revealed that while recognising that more can be achieved in advancing basic education reform, the State is proud of the bold achievements recorded in the last 8 years and feels grateful to have the improving WAEC results to show for it.

Omotunde-Young said that the reform efforts, Capacity building for Teachers, Principals and Administrators, School Reclassification, School Feeding, Tablet of Knowledge (Opon Imo) for High School Students to prepare for WAEC Exams, School Infrastructure Revamp among others are bearing fruits.

In his words, “Osun has set its course right in the area of education and is becoming a shining example in the area of public educational reform for the nation and beyond”.