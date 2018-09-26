Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Osun rerun: Catholic cleric sues for peace

Osun Rerun Catholic cleric sues for peace

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Osun governorship election inconclusive on Sunday.

  • Published:
PDP supporters protest verdict on Osun guber election, storm INEC office play

Protesters (Illustration)

(SaharaReporters)

The Director of Social Communication, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Msgr. Gabriel Osu, has urged political parties participating in Osun rerun to refrain from actions that may incite violence among their followers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Osun governorship election inconclusive on Sunday.

INEC said that the difference between the two leading parties, APC and PDP, was less than the total number of votes cancelled hence a rerun was fixed for Thursday, Sept.  27.

The PDP, after final collation in Osun led its closest challenger, APC, by 353 votes while 3,498 votes were cancelled.

In an interview with NAN on Wednesday, Osu said that there was need for caution as any mistake made in Osun may trigger reaction that would spill over to other states and eventually Nigeria as a whole.

“2019 is a few months away; care must be taken to avoid issues that may reduce Nigeria image and our capability to conduct free and fair polls in the international community.

“There are international observers and some of them are beginning to talk, we must not turn our election process into a laughing stock as it may make or mar our image.

“We beg Senator Adeleke and Oyetola to take the result in good faith, no matter the outcome of the result, they should see it as the voice of the people. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Governorship Election Ignore PDP’s court threat - APC tells voters
Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his office
Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early morning meeting
2019 General Elections APC cautions PDP national chairman, others on political language, conduct
Tinubu "Ambode is a bad man, he's gone", Asiwaju's aide tells Pulse in exclusive chat
Osun Re-run Ekiti Gov elect, Kayode Fayemi visits Sen. Omisore
Politics EU, United Kingdom and the United States commend INEC for Osun governorship poll
Osun Governorship Election APC Campaign Council slams PDP for grandstanding
PDP Presidential Primaries Saraki meets Anambra delegates
Osun Election EU, UK, US preach against "violence, intimidation, or vote buying" in rerun

Local

Ogbonnaya Onu
Ogbonnaya Onu Minister's aide joins Ebonyi governorship race
Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
Fraud Charges Court to resume trial of ex-NIMASA chief, Sept. 27
Flooding Disaster Flood kills girl, 9 in Ogbaru, Anambra state
Godwin Emefiele
Emefiele CBN says Nigeria’s economy may slip into recession
X
Advertisement