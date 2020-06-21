Dr Rafiu Isamotu, State Commissioner for Health, in a statement issued in Osogbo, said one of the new cases, who came into the state from Ibadan, died on Saturday before the result of his test could be announced.

The commissioner said the remains of the deceased, who, however, had an underlying ailment, had been buried by the family.

He said the Surveillance Unit of the State COVID-19 Team had started contacts tracing.

“From our findings, the late patient was receiving treatment in Lagos.

“But when he got to Ibadan, where the mother lives, he was advised to come to the state for medical help.

“But unfortunately, we lost the patient, even before we could admit him into our medical facility,” the Commissioner said.

Isamotu further explained that three of the confirmed cases had contact with the Osun-based India national who was confirmed positive to the virus on Friday.

He said the three cases were domestic staff of the India national.

Isamotu said the two new cases had contact with an existing confirmed positive persons in the state.

“With this latest development, the number of our active cases in the state is now 11,” Isamotu said.

In summary, the commissioner said that out of the 60 cases confirmed, the state had successfully treated and discharged 44 patients, while five deaths were recorded.