Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the State Commissioner for Health, said in Osogbo on Sunday that the new cases were from contact tracing of confirmed cases in Osogbo and Ilesa.

Isamotu said with the new cases recorded, the number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 116, out of which 64 were active.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Sunday, June 28, is 64.

“We have 116 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients and five deaths recorded,” he said in a statement.

The commissioner cautioned residents against spreading false information about the virus in the state.

According to him, contrary to the rumour making the rounds, there are no fresh case in any of the hospitals in the state.

“When our health workers contracted the virus, we reported it.

“We treated them and they are now back to their beats.

“To the best of my knowledge, we do not have any fresh case or cases in any of our hospitals,’’ Isamotu said.

According to him, all confirmed cases are being treated in the state isolation centres.

“The only case we had in one of our hospitals was that of a patient who later died, even before his result came out.

“Immediately after the incident, we decontaminated the hospital and the hospital management continued with their operations thereafter.

“So, I don’t know where the false information about two new cases emanated from.

“But, wherever it came from, I say emphatically that it is false.

“We must collectively join hands with the government to contain the spread of the virus.

“Spreading false information will not aid our fight against the spread of the virus”, Isamotu said.