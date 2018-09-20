Osun poll: Security beefed up at INEC, CBN in Osogbo

news

Ahead of the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, security has been beefed up around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along Gbongan/Ibadan Road, Osogbo.

Heavy security presence was also noticed at the entrance of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a few kilometres away from INEC office on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two armoured personnel carriers were stationed at the entrance of INEC office.

Both mobile and regular policemen were also stationed at strategic locations around the INEC office.

The road leading to CBN office was manned by men of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) .

One of the security personnel, who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity, said since the sensitive materials for the election had arrived CBN, there was the need for more security around the bank.

NAN also reports there was heavy police patrol around in Osogbo, the state capital, with armoured personnel carriers stationed at strategic places.

NAN recalls that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Idris Ibrahim, had on Monday at a stakeholder forum, said 18,426 police had been deployed to Osun for the election.

Meanwhile, some residents in the state have appealed to political stakeholders to allow peace to reign before, during and after the election.

The residents said that since the election was not a do-or-die affair, the politicians should play by the rule of the game.

Mr Ola Ayanwale, a civil servant, appealed to political parties, their candidates and supporters to allow peace to reign.

Ayanwale said since the aim of every politician is to serve, there was no need for them to be desperate.

Mrs Dupe Ibiwoye, another resident, appealed to politicians not to allow their personal ambition to destroy the future of the state.

“I appeal to them to allow peace to reign in this state. They should not see the election as a do-or-die”, Ibiwoye said.