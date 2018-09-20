Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Osun poll: Security beefed up at INEC, CBN in Osogbo

Osun Governorship Election Security beefed up at INEC, CBN in Osogbo

Heavy security presence was also noticed at the entrance of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a few kilometres away from INEC office on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Osun poll: Security beefed up at INEC, CBN in Osogbo (globalfinefurniture)

Ahead of the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, security has been beefed up around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along Gbongan/Ibadan Road, Osogbo.

Heavy security presence was also noticed at the entrance of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a few kilometres away from INEC office on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two armoured personnel carriers were stationed at the entrance of INEC office.

Both mobile and regular policemen were also stationed at strategic locations around the INEC office.

The road leading to CBN office was manned by men of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) .

One of the security personnel, who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity, said since the sensitive materials for the election had arrived CBN, there was the need for more security around the bank.

NAN also reports there was heavy police patrol around in Osogbo, the state capital, with armoured personnel carriers stationed at strategic places.

NAN recalls that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Idris Ibrahim, had on Monday at a stakeholder forum, said 18,426 police had been deployed to Osun for the election.

Meanwhile, some residents in the state have appealed to political stakeholders to allow peace to reign before, during and after the election.

The residents said that since the election was not a do-or-die affair, the politicians should play by the rule of the game.

Mr Ola Ayanwale, a civil servant, appealed to political parties, their candidates and supporters to allow peace to reign.

Ayanwale said since the aim of every politician is to serve, there was no need for them to be desperate.

Mrs Dupe Ibiwoye, another resident, appealed to politicians not to allow their personal ambition to destroy the future of the state.

“I appeal to them to allow peace to reign in this state. They should not see the election as a do-or-die”, Ibiwoye said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for exam...bullet
3 Boko Haram Buhari condemns killing of abducted aid workerbullet

Related Articles

Adeleke 'Dancing' Senator vows to dance into Osun Government House as new governor
Osun Governorship Election Buhari stops police from summoning Osun PDP guber candidate, Ademola Adeleke
Osun Governorship Election APC, INEC want to deploy scientific rigging – Timi Frank
Saraki Senate President throws shade at Buhari during Osun governorship election rally for Adeleke
Osun Governorship Election PDP reacts to Ademola Adeleke’s invitation by police
Osun Poll Saraki, Atiku, Secondus rally support for Adeleke
Davido Check out photos of singer dressed in PDP Agbada
Adeleke Police accuse Dancing Senator of exam malpractice, invite him for questioning 3 days to Osun election
Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for exam "he didn’t sit for"
Adeleke "Who dem wan arrest?" 'Dancing' Senator defies Police invitation over exam malpractice

Local

Trucks causing traffic
Apapa Gridlock Task force to begin impounding deviant trucks Monday
Shiites Protest NSCDC assures FCT residents of safety
In Borno Boko Haram insurgents burn 3 villages, loot food stuffs
Ortom Benue Gov. confirms receipt of FG’s N14.9bn Paris Club refunds
X
Advertisement