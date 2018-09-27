Pulse.ng logo
Osun poll: PDP agent missing at polling unit in Ife LG

Osun Governorship Election PDP agent missing at polling unit in Ife LG

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC),  Stephen Oyewande, said he could not explain why the PDP agent was not on duty at the polling unit.

  • Published:
Osun Governorship Election: Fighting, vote buying reported in some areas play Osun Governorship Election: PDP agent missing at polling unit in Ife LG/Illustration (Pulse/@Jude Egbas)

There was drama at the Ward 7, Unit 12 Polling Unit in Adereti village, Ife South Local Government Area, as a  PDP agent in the ongoing governorship rerun election in Osun was missing on duty.

Oyewande, INEC’s Deputy Director, Voters Education, told newsmen to direct their enquiries on the missing party agent to the PDP.

Call the state chairman of the party and ask him why his party agent is not here. I can’t explain why he is not here,’’ he said.

Present, however, were  Lateef Abimbola of All Progressives Congress, Olaiya Yemi of All Peoples Alliance and  Rasheed Mojeed of Advance Congress of Democrats.

Also present were  Adeyemo Gafar of Action Democratic Party and Bayo Shittu of Social Democratic Party (SDP), were present at the polling unit.

There was tight security at the polling unit while voters were prevented from bringing their smartphones into the cubicles.

Scores of commuters, especially those moving toward the Ondo end of the highway were caught in the traffic snarl due to the roadblock mounted by the police. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

