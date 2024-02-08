ADVERTISEMENT
Osun Police warn intending protesters of rising cost of living to be peaceful

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command further urged the intending protesters to notify the command about their plan in writing.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)
Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

The warning is contained in a statement issued in Osogbo by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Opalola stated that the command received intelligence “that some persons are planning to embark on a protest”.

“Intelligence at the disposal of the command reveals that some persons, hiding under the guise of an increase in the price of commodities, are planning to embark on a protest in the state.

“In view of this, the command is using this medium to urge individuals or groups of persons behind this plot to eschew any act that will bring about a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“It is worthy of note that some criminal elements have perfected plans to hijack the protest and jeopardise the peace in the state.

“Consequently, those nursing the thought of any procession should notify the command in writing to enable the emplacement of adequate security measures that will ward off infiltration by criminal elements.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bzigu Kwazhi, advises the good people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities as the command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.”

Osun Police warn intending protesters of rising cost of living to be peaceful

