Osun old students contribute N2bn to education since police reform- Oyetola

“Since the reform of education policy that we carried out, we have attracted over N2 billion intervention fund from old students across the state.

“We thank you for your quick intervention in the structural renewal of your school infrastructures.

“We are immensely grateful that you heeded our call for a partnership between the government and all stakeholders in the education sector to move education to the next level.

“Our vision is to deliver 21st-century education that will make our student to be globally competitive, we realise that the four legs on which education stands like a table must corporate and work together.

“I agree with the Lord bishop on the level of rot in public education, it has been cumulative over the years and the improvement will not be a sudden flight, it will be gradual steps.

”We have introduced policies that are impacting education which will attract public schools to the middle and upper class,” he said.

The Chairman of Organising Committee of the Anniversary, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, said the association was not happy with the way the past administration practically destroyed education by decentralising school in Osun.

Adefaye, however, commended the governor for restoring the name, uniform and collaborated with stakeholders to transform the school.

In his benediction, Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Catholic Church, Lord Bishop John Oyejola, charged government to revamp public education for the sake of the common man since politicians no longer send their children to public schools.

”We went to public school and we had quality education. Today, those in government do not send their children to public schools, but missionary or private schools.

“It is unfortunate that the Europeans came and plan a good future for us, but we cannot replicate same for our children.

“We must rise for the youths. The building built by government are already dilapidated while those built by missionary still stand. We must learn to begin to do the right thing for the benefit of the youths,” he said.