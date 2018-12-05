Pulse.ng logo
Osun lawmaker condemns abduction of college workers

  • Published:
Osun House of Assembly play Osun lawmaker condemns abduction of college workers (Independent Newspapers Nigeria)

Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a member of the Osun House of Assembly, has condemned the abduction of eight workers  of Osun College of Technology in Esa-Oke  by gunmen, describing the incident  as“ pathetic and sad.’’

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun), who  made the condemnation in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo,  also described  the killing of one of the workers as “barbaric.’’

The lawmaker, however, urged security agencies to ensure that the abducted staff were safely rescued.

It would be recalled that eight workers of the college were on Tuesday kidnapped by the gunmen.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, also called on security operatives to step up surveillance throughout the state.

The lawmaker said that there was an urgent need for the police to map out vulnerable areas prone to crimes in the state.

Oyintiloye further called on communities and vigilance groups to collaborate with the police, especially in the area of information sharing.

While urging the police to promptly investigate the incident, Oyintiloye commiserated with the families of the victims.

The lawmaker also gave an assurance that the government would continue to protect lives and property in the state. 

