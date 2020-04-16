Mrs Funke Egbemode, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, made this known in a statement on Thursday, local in Osogbo.

She said non-adherence to the directive would attract prosecution by the state government.

Egbemode said that the state government had accredited health facilities with required personnel to treat suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state, at its isolation and care centres.

“The state government has reiterated that private hospitals across the state are not allowed to treat COVID-19 patients, whether suspected or confirmed.

“Testing and treatment are free in all government facilities,” she said.

The commissioner noted that attempt to treat COVID-19 patients in private facilities would only open the state to community infections and negate all the sacrifices people of the state had made so far.