The Osun State Government says principals of three secondary schools in the state that allowed a group calling for a Yoruba Nation to address students of the school would face the consequence of their action.

Recently, there was an aggressive move by a group of activists calling on the Yoruba people in the South-West region to secede from Nigeria.

The state government has, however, dissociated Osun State from the clamour, saying “Nigeria is one entity and will continue to remain so.”

Reacting to the viral video of the group addressing the students on the plans of the Yoruba Nation for them, the state Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, said the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola was not aware of the group’s visit to the schools

He said, “Oyetola was not aware and never gave consent to the group to speak with public school students in the state.”

Bamisaye also said, “Nigeria is one entity and will continue to remain so. The State Government of Osun never gave consent to any group to speak with students of public schools on a matter we know can cause disunity and chaos in the country.

“As a Nigerian state, we believe in the Nigerian dream. We urge every Nigerian to pray and work for Nigeria not to break up. As for those principals that allowed such a group into the premises of our schools, they will face the consequences of their actions.”

While the recent calls for secession in South-West intensified, governors in the region have disagreed with the clamour.