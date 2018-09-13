Pulse.ng logo
Osun govt tells PDP candidate to stop rumour mongering

Adeleke

  • Published:
Senator Ademola Adeleke has emerged the winner of the Osun state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election. play Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate (Reporters At Large)

The Osun State government  has warned  Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate to stop spreading rumours over the use of the N16.6 billion Paris Club refund released to the state by the Federal Government.

Adeleke, at a news conference on Wednesday in Osogbo, accused the government of  diverting  the fund, which he said  was meant for the payment of workers’ salary arrears and pensions.

The PDP candidate said that any attempt by the state government to divert the fund would be resisted by the party.

But Mr Kunle Oyatomi, the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, said there was no plan by government to divert any fund.

Oyatomi said that the Rauf Aregbesola-led administration is a responsible and worker-friendly administration, which had set aside substantial amount of money to pay some  arrears of workers salaries.

He said the PDP candidate should stop spreading falsehood.

The PDP candidate further warned that any attempt to divert the fund for bogus contractor payments or for any electoral purposes will be resisted by our people.

Every kobo from the refund must go to settlement of outstanding salaries and emoluments of workers.

“If anything contrary is done in the handling of the fund, we will ensure full recovery of the last kobo once our government is voted into office.

“All those involved in such diversion of the Paris club refund or any other funds meant for the welfare of workers and pensioners will be pursued, arrested and prosecuted.”

Adeleke, who also alleged that similar funds running into several billions of naira was released to Osun state government in the past, said it was worrisome that workers were still being  owed 34 month salary arrears.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that the criminal diversion of this latest release will be resisted.

“The government officials who are directly or remotely connected with the application of this new release must ensure workers’ salaries, pensions and arrears are paid without further delay, “ Adeleke said.

