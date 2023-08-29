ADVERTISEMENT
Osun Govt receives ₦2bn FG palliative, distributes grains

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state promises to begin distribution of the subsidised rice palliative on Tuesday.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. [Punch]
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. [Punch]

This is contained in a statement by Kolapo Alimi, the state’s Commissioner For Information, on Monday in Osogbo.

Alimi said that the template and modalities of payment would be made by the Palliative Committee at in their next meeting.

The commissioner, however, said that the state government, through its palliative committee, in partnership with the ministry of special duties and regional integration, would begin the distribution of the subsidised rice palliative on Tuesday.

He said that the mode of sharing had been finalised by the committee, adding that beneficiaries will begin to receive the rice palliatives according to the time -table prepared to capture everyone.

“The total number of the subsidised rice palliatives that will be distributed is 5,700.

”3,000 of 50kg bags of rice from the first batch of palliatives, and 2,700 of 50kg bags of rice from the 14,000 second batch,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state was still expecting 11,300 bags of 50kg rice and 3,000 metric tonnes of maize from the federal government.

“As the distribution and collection of the rice palliatives begins, we urge our people to be orderly.

“And as government, we assure everyone that the palliatives given to the state by the federal government will get to the target beneficiaries across the state”, he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

