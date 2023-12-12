Osun Government investigates how 18 pupils suffered food poisoning in school

This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo. The statement said Gov Ademola Adeleke ordered the action and also directed the stoppage of food cooking.

It stated that the affected cooks in the school and their planning officer for the programme had been summoned to a meeting on Tuesday.

"The governor has directed enforcement of food standard as well as the auditing of O-Meal structure to prevent future occurrence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the state government has settled all medical bills of affected students after they were discharged from an undisclosed hospital. The Chairman of Local Government Education Authority, Nathaniel Ojetola, said 18 students were treated and discharged.

"The total student population of the school is 200 while only 103 were within the population receiving food from the O-Meal programme .