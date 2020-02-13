Osun Government on Thursday endorsed the draft bill for the establishment of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed “Operation Amotekun”.

The Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, Mr Ismail Omipidan, confirmed the endorsement to newsmen in Osogbo, adding that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council.

According to him, the endorsed bill was immediately transmitted to the state House of Assembly for consideration and possible ratification.

“The executive council had emergency meeting today to consider just one item and that was the Amotekun draft bill.

“Amotekun draft bill has been endorsed by the state executive council and the state council sent it to the House of Assembly for further considerations,” Omipidan said.