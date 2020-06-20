Some residents of Osun state have commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for improvements in healthcare delivery.

An aide of the governor tells Pulse that the Oyetola administration has so far renovated and revitalized 332 primary healthcare centers in the state.

The aide also said the moribund General Hospital in Ejigbo has been given a facelift.

There have also been reports of the construction of a 120-bed facility, which includes the doctors quarters at the premises of the state specialist hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo.

Pulse was also told of the upgrade of the CONMESS and CONHESS salary structure for all category of healthcare workers in the state in a bid to ensure that the welfare of frontline medical personnel are guaranteed.

“We have been using this place before the renovation. The renovation endeared us more to this place. We are always ready and happy to come to the hospital," said one nursing mother at the Primary Healthcare centre at Oja Timi, in Ede North local government area.

“We were taken care of free of charge during our period of pregnancy to the point of delivery. This is how we have received services here without paying a dime. The nurses are really trying for us.

“The government has done very well. We applaud Governor Oyetola for what he has done. Even with the paucity of funds, they have continued to double efforts to cater to our welfare. We are happy and grateful to the governor.”

The secretary of the primary healthcare center, Rachael Otitoju said the current administration has remained committed to making the health care system of the state more vibrant and efficient.

Otitoju commended the government for its proactiveness and dedication to the provision of the needed facilities for the smooth running of healthcare centres in the state.

“We have never had it so good. If the health sector was good under the last administration, it is better under this one.

"The government has been proactive, responsive and responsible. We get drugs, equipment and other needed materials as soon as we request for them.

“The renovation has increased the tally of the number of patients we have per day. Before, we have only 20 but currently, it’s risen to 90 per day. People come to PHCs more because of the quality service we provide.

“What we need now is more staff. Once we have more staff, they will be able to join hands with those in-charge to attend to our patients. We are grateful to the governor for this and we want him to do more", she said.

Oyetola, 65, succeeded Rauf Aregbesola as Osun governor in 2018.