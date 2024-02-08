ADVERTISEMENT
Osun Government set to recruit 5,000 teachers, 250 education officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The approval for the recruitment of teachers was a sequel to the conclusion of the needs assessment conducted by the govt in 2023.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke


This is contained in a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, Chief Press Secretary to Gov Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said that the approval for the recruitment of teachers was a sequel to the conclusion of the needs assessment conducted by the government in 2023. He said the council directed the Ministry of Education to fast-track the process of recruiting qualified and competent hands to enhance teaching and learning.

According to him, the council has also approved the release of ₦1.3 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of the Ora Igbomina water works in the Ifedayo Local Government area.

News Agency Of Nigeria





