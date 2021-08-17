Osun government empowers 100 livestock farmers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the farmers was given 2,000 chicks.

At the distribution in Ede, Mr Dayo Adewole, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, said the initiative was designed to support farmers, particularly youths and women who could not afford the chicks.

Adewole said adequate vaccines, drugs and feed that would last for the next five to six weeks had been put in place for distribution to the beneficiaries.

The commissioner, represented by Mr Amos Daramola, Director, Livestock Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, described the initiative as a means at reducing poverty, hunger, and unemployment in the state.

He said the scheme would go a long way to further attract and encourage the young ones to agriculture, particularly livestock production.

Adewole said the initiative was anchored under the Osun Broilers Outgrowers Production Scheme (OBOPS-III).

Some of the beneficiaries of the scheme, among whom were Mr Nurudeen Ibrahim and Mrs Oguntuwase Adenike, commended the state government for the gesture.